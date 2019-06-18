Latest Weather Blog
Off-duty officer shot dead while trying to stop armed robbery in Wisconsin
RACINE, WI - An off-duty Wisconsin police officer was shot dead while trying to stop an armed robbery at a bar Monday night.
Officer John Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, had worked the day-shift on Monday, Chief Arthel Howell said. The veteran officer was off-duty when he saw an armed robbery unfolding at Teezers Tavern in Racine.
"Hetland took immediate action," Howell said, and he was shot after he intervened.
No arrests have been made at this time.
"Officer Hetland was a trusted and highly respected member of the department, serving in various positions over the years, including an assignment as a field training officer, as well as a member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task Force," the chief said in a statement Tuesday.
