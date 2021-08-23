95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Off-duty officer killed in Houston shooting was Southern alumnus

Monday, August 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON - An off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in an attempted robbery outside a Texas restaurant over the weekend was also a beloved member of the Southern University community.

On Monday, the university released a statement calling Officer Everett Briscoe a "dedicated and proud alumnus," adding that he was also a member of the Human Jukebox marching band. 

Briscoe was shot to death Saturday after two armed robbers approached a group of people eating on the patio of a Houston-area restaurant. Reports said the group complied with the attackers' demands, but Briscoe was fatally shot at some point in the confrontation. 

Briscoe was a 13-year-veteran with NOPD and a member of the Zulu Mardi Gras krewe. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

