Off-duty officer charged with DUI after crashing into restaurant, killing woman

Photo: ABC News

CHICAGO, Ill. - Authorities in Chicago say an off-duty police officer lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a restaurant Sunday morning.

The officer was driving on 87th Street when he swerved to avoid another car. His vehicle jumped a curb and went through the front of Tony's Philly Stake restaurant killing a woman, ABC News reports. Authorities believe the officer had been drinking.

The woman, identified by friends as Marquita Reed, was eating inside the restaurant with a friend at the time of the crash. Reed was trapped under the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the officer had a blood alcohol level of 0.083.

He was charged with driving under the influence. The officer's name hasn't been released.