Off-duty officer charged with DUI after crashing into restaurant, killing woman

2 hours 19 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 June 10, 2019 11:15 AM June 10, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
CHICAGO, Ill. - Authorities in Chicago say an off-duty police officer lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a restaurant Sunday morning.

The officer was driving on 87th Street when he swerved to avoid another car. His vehicle jumped a curb and went through the front of Tony's Philly Stake restaurant killing a woman, ABC News reports. Authorities believe the officer had been drinking. 

The woman, identified by friends as Marquita Reed, was eating inside the restaurant with a friend at the time of the crash. Reed was trapped under the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the officer had a blood alcohol level of 0.083. 

He was charged with driving under the influence. The officer's name hasn't been released.

