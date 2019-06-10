Latest Weather Blog
Off-duty officer charged with DUI after crashing into restaurant, killing woman
CHICAGO, Ill. - Authorities in Chicago say an off-duty police officer lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a restaurant Sunday morning.
The officer was driving on 87th Street when he swerved to avoid another car. His vehicle jumped a curb and went through the front of Tony's Philly Stake restaurant killing a woman, ABC News reports. Authorities believe the officer had been drinking.
The woman, identified by friends as Marquita Reed, was eating inside the restaurant with a friend at the time of the crash. Reed was trapped under the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
Authorities say the officer had a blood alcohol level of 0.083.
He was charged with driving under the influence. The officer's name hasn't been released.
