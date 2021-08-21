Off-duty New Orleans officer shot, killed outside Houston restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas — Two armed suspects opened fire at a Houston restaurant Saturday, killing an off-duty police officer visiting from New Orleans and critically injuring a second victim, authorities say.

According to WWL-TV, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m., on the patio of the Grotto Ristorante on Houston's Westheimer Road in the Galleria area.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed that the unidentified New Orleans officer was one of two individuals shot during the incident.

Investigators said two armed suspects approached a group of people on the patio and demanded they hand over their belongings. Eye witnesses said the group complied with the demands, but one of the alleged gunman fired his weapon and the suspects left with nothing.

The second victim is reportedly in critical condition.

Houston police say the two suspects were in a silver/gray Nissan Altima with paper license plates. They're combing the area for the two men; authorities say one was wearing a black hoodie with black pants and the other was clad in a white hoodie with black pants.

Finner said he will not release the names or ages of the victims at this time, but he confirmed that the off-duty officer is a beloved father of two children who is respected by his colleagues in the New Orleans Police Department.

Anyone with information that might help police identify the suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).