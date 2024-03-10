Off-duty Louisiana State Police trooper arrested, placed on administrative leave after DWI crash

HAMMOND - An off-duty Louisiana State Police trooper was arrested Sunday morning after a single-vehicle DWI crash on I-55.

According to Louisiana State Police, Isaiah Gilbert, 27, hit a sign with his 2013 Chevrolet Cruze while traveling southbound on I-55 at the I-12 interchange.

Gilbert was arrested and booked for driving while intoxicated and careless operation. Gilbert, who was off-duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the crash, is currently assigned to the Patrol Section of the Louisiana State Police.

Gilbert was immediately placed on administrative leave. Gilbert had been employed with the Louisiana State Police since 2021.