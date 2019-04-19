Off-duty deputy thrown from motorcycle, killed in Ascension Parish crash

GEISMAR - An off-duty sheriff's deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputy John DePedro was killed on LA 30 near LA 73 in Ascension Parish Friday afternoon. Sources tell WBRZ DePedro was driving his own private motorcycle while on a leisure ride with other law enforcement officers.

State police said Friday evening the crash happened while DePedro was passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone. He was ejected from his motorcycle after it hit a raised speed bump, investigators said.

De-Pedro's motorcycle continued into the opposite lane, where it struck an oncoming pick-up truck. However, no other injuries were reported.

Deputy DePedro's remains were moved back to East Baton Rouge Friday afternoon

DePedro, an 11-year veteran with the sheriff's office, was previously featured in a story by WBRZ following the floods of 2016. Despite his own home being hit hard by the flood, DePedro was one of many law enforcement officers who rushed to the aid of other flood victims around the parish.

Due to his family's flood-related troubles, a law enforcement group surprised his two young children with a Christmas shopping spree that year to thank him for his service.

Investigators said DePedro was wearing a helmet at the time, and impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.