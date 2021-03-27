Ochsner, Southern University team up for mass vaccination event

BATON ROUGE - Cars lined up Saturday outside of Southern University's F.G. Clark Activity Center for the COVID-10 vaccine.



Southern University paired up with Ochsner to bring a mass vaccination site to North Baton Rouge.



"It's a very fast and easy process," said vaccine receiver, Olivia Baker.



The parking lot quickly filled with hundreds of people hoping to receive the vaccine.



"I really need it because I want everyone to be healthy," said vaccine receiver, Channing Duncan.



The drive-thru-style event was set to give out 2,000 Moderna vaccines.



"I came out today because I had COVID-19 in January 2021, and I don't ever want to get it again hopefully," said vaccine receiver, Katie Johnson.



Seeing cars line up with people who want the shot was something Regional Medical Director, Aldo Russo was happy to see.



"We've had excellent results, and so far its been phenomenal," said Russo.



However, he warns that it isn't time to let your guard down.



"If you vaccinate, social distance, and wear your mask then we'll get rid of this virus," said Russo.



Starting Monday, Louisianians 16-years-old and older will be eligible to get their vaccine. Meanwhile, mass vaccination sites, like these, continue to give to fight against COVID-19 with a real shot to the arm.



"We're in this pandemic together, and we got to get out of it together," said Sandra Brown with Southern University.



Oschner says about 800 doses were given at the event.