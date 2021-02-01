Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport locked down after knife attack inside hospital

Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - LSU and Ochsner Health's joint facility in north Louisiana was placed on lockdown amid reports of an attack inside the hospital Monday.

KTBS reported the situation stemmed from a stabbing around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the man stabbed a hospital employee, allegedly his mother, in the head with a large knife. A second worker was also wounded. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The building was given an all-clear notice by 4 o'clock.

Police said they are still looking for the man responsible for the attack.