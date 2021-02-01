45°
Latest Weather Blog
Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport locked down after knife attack inside hospital
SHREVEPORT - LSU and Ochsner Health's joint facility in north Louisiana was placed on lockdown amid reports of an attack inside the hospital Monday.
KTBS reported the situation stemmed from a stabbing around 2:30 p.m.
Witnesses said the man stabbed a hospital employee, allegedly his mother, in the head with a large knife. A second worker was also wounded. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The building was given an all-clear notice by 4 o'clock.
Police said they are still looking for the man responsible for the attack.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana launches statewide tutoring initiative to help students struggling amid pandemic
-
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not...
-
Elected official charged after online post about killing, eating federally protected birds
-
Health officials release this week's COVID vaccine locations; La. sees 15% increase...
-
Trailblazing Black nurses still honored at BRG
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary