Ochsner Health's COVID-testing initiative continues during holiday season
BATON ROUGE - In an effort to protect the health of south Louisiana's communities, Ochsner Health Systems continues to administer COVID-19 tests at various locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
Tests will be administered at The Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from Monday (Dec. 28) through Wednesday (Dec. 30) and then pause for three days. Testing at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center will then resume Monday, Jan. 4.
In the upcoming days, COVID-19 testing will also be available at the locations listed below.
Monday, December 28
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
BREC Jefferson Highway Park
8133 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Tuesday, December 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Addis Community Center - WBR
7520 LA-1 Addis, LA 70710
Wednesday, December 30
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
City of Denham Springs – Street Department
940 Government St. Denham Springs, LA 70726
For additional information on Ochsner Health's COVID testing initiative, please click here.
