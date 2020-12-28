55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ochsner Health's COVID-testing initiative continues during holiday season

2 hours 30 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, December 28 2020 Dec 28, 2020 December 28, 2020 7:31 AM December 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In an effort to protect the health of south Louisiana's communities, Ochsner Health Systems continues to administer COVID-19 tests at various locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. 

Tests will be administered at The Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from Monday (Dec. 28) through Wednesday (Dec. 30) and then pause for three days. Testing at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center will then resume Monday, Jan. 4.

In the upcoming days, COVID-19 testing will also be available at the locations listed below.

Monday, December 28 

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

BREC Jefferson Highway Park 

8133 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70809 

Tuesday, December 29 

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Addis Community Center - WBR 

7520 LA-1 Addis, LA 70710 

Wednesday, December 30 

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

City of Denham Springs – Street Department 

940 Government St. Denham Springs, LA 70726

For additional information on Ochsner Health's COVID testing initiative, please click here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days