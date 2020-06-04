Latest Weather Blog
Ochsner Health expands COVID testing across Capital Area
BATON ROUGE- Ochsner has expanded its community COVID-19 testing efforts across the Capital Area, focusing on testing near local hot spots.
Testing across the region will continue through the remainder of 2020 and will be altered based on community needs.
Louisiana residents, ages two and older, will be eligible for testing. Symptoms are not required in order to get tested, in fact, Ochsner is encouraging that everyone gets tested regardless.
These testing locations are not requiring doctor's orders, but patients are asked to bring a picture ID and insurance card if applicable.
For those seeking a test, there will be no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on insurance status.
Testing will be available until all test kits have been utilized at the times listed below.
Testing schedules and/or locations are subject to change.
|
Monday, June 1
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
SE Mackey Center
6534 Ford St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
|
Tuesday, June 2
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
SE Mackey Center
6534 Ford St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
|
Wednesday, June 3
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Sorrento Community Center
7471 Main Street
Sorrento, LA 70778
|
Thursday, June 4
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Sorrento Community Center
7471 Main Street
Sorrento, LA 70778
|
Friday, June 5
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Beacon Light Baptist Church
7513 Prescott Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70812
|
Monday, June 8
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
MLK Community Center
4000 Gus Young Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
|
Tuesday, June 9
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
MLK Community Center
4000 Gus Young Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
|
Wednesday, June 10
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
MLK Community Center
4000 Gus Young Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
|
Thursday, June 11
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Howell Place
7855 Howell Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
|
Friday, June 12
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Howell Place
7855 Howell Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
|
Monday, June 15
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Oak Villa Park
2615 Oak Villa Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
|
Tuesday, June 16
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Oak Villa Park
2615 Oak Villa Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
|
Wednesday, June 17
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Oak Villa Park
2615 Oak Villa Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
|
Thursday, June 18
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Democracy Prep
4055 Prescott Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
|
Friday, June 19
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Democracy Prep
4055 Prescott Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
|
Monday, June 22
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Howell Place
7855 Howell Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
|
Tuesday, June 23
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Howell Place
7855 Howell Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
|
Wednesday, June 24
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
SE Mackey Center
6534 Ford St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
|
Thursday, June 25
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
SE Mackey Center
6534 Ford St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
|
Friday, June 26
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
SE Mackey Center
6534 Ford St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Community members will receive their test results within 72 hours through the MyChart patient portal or by phone.
Those who test positive can participate in Ochsner's 14-day symptom tracker program, which is designed for COVID patients who do not require hospitalization. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to a nurse on-call 24/7.
In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:
- Free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information
- Schedule a video visit with an Ochsner provider and ask follow-up questions through secure messages using MyOchsner
- Urgent Care by video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app
- In-person appointments at one of 13 Ochsner Health Centers across Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes – including Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supplies distributed to child care facilities as they reopen
-
State offering incentives for conferences, conventions to choose Louisiana to host canceled...
-
Power companies gearing up for severe weather threat this weekend
-
No relief from Comite diversion project until 2021 hurricane season at the...
-
Louisiana colleges, universities talk changes as higher education reopens this fall