Ochsner Health expands COVID testing across Capital Area

BATON ROUGE- Ochsner has expanded its community COVID-19 testing efforts across the Capital Area, focusing on testing near local hot spots.

Testing across the region will continue through the remainder of 2020 and will be altered based on community needs.

Louisiana residents, ages two and older, will be eligible for testing. Symptoms are not required in order to get tested, in fact, Ochsner is encouraging that everyone gets tested regardless.

These testing locations are not requiring doctor's orders, but patients are asked to bring a picture ID and insurance card if applicable.

For those seeking a test, there will be no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on insurance status.

Testing will be available until all test kits have been utilized at the times listed below.

Testing schedules and/or locations are subject to change.

Monday, June 1 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SE Mackey Center 6534 Ford St. Baton Rouge, LA 70811 Tuesday, June 2 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SE Mackey Center 6534 Ford St. Baton Rouge, LA 70811 Wednesday, June 3 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sorrento Community Center 7471 Main Street Sorrento, LA 70778 Thursday, June 4 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sorrento Community Center 7471 Main Street Sorrento, LA 70778 Friday, June 5 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Beacon Light Baptist Church 7513 Prescott Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70812 Monday, June 8 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MLK Community Center 4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Tuesday, June 9 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MLK Community Center 4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Wednesday, June 10 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MLK Community Center 4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Thursday, June 11 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Howell Place 7855 Howell Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Friday, June 12 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Howell Place 7855 Howell Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Monday, June 15 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oak Villa Park 2615 Oak Villa Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Tuesday, June 16 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oak Villa Park 2615 Oak Villa Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Wednesday, June 17 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oak Villa Park 2615 Oak Villa Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Thursday, June 18 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Democracy Prep 4055 Prescott Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Friday, June 19 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Democracy Prep 4055 Prescott Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Monday, June 22 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Howell Place 7855 Howell Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Tuesday, June 23 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Howell Place 7855 Howell Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Wednesday, June 24 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SE Mackey Center 6534 Ford St. Baton Rouge, LA 70811 Thursday, June 25 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SE Mackey Center 6534 Ford St. Baton Rouge, LA 70811 Friday, June 26 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SE Mackey Center 6534 Ford St. Baton Rouge, LA 70811

Community members will receive their test results within 72 hours through the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

Those who test positive can participate in Ochsner's 14-day symptom tracker program, which is designed for COVID patients who do not require hospitalization. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to a nurse on-call 24/7.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:

- Free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information

- Schedule a video visit with an Ochsner provider and ask follow-up questions through secure messages using MyOchsner

- Urgent Care by video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app

- In-person appointments at one of 13 Ochsner Health Centers across Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes – including Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge