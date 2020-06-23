Ochsner Health announces updates to community COVID-19 testing sites

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Health’s expanded testing has resulted in over 20,000 COVID-19 swabs performed at community sites across Louisiana and testing across the region will continue through the remainder of 2020 based on community need.

Listed below is information pertaining to where and when residents can access Ochsner's upcoming testing sites:

-Tuesday, June 23

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Howell Place

7855 Howell Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

-Wednesday, June 24

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Grosse Tete Baptist Church

18285 Hwy. 77

Grosse Tete, LA 70740

-Thursday, June 25

2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church

690 Kelly St. (building behind the church)

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

-Friday, June 26

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Faith City International Ministries

3680 Plank Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

-Monday, June 29

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BREC Headquarters (facing Ardenwood Drive)

6201 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

-Tuesday, June 30

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BREC Headquarters (facing Ardenwood Drive)

6201 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

-Wednesday, July 1

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BREC Headquarters (facing Ardenwood Drive)

6201 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

-Thursday, July 2

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Democracy Prep

4055 Prescott Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Friday, July 3

No Testing





Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if a patient is not experiencing symptoms, they are encouraged to get tested so they can be aware of their COVID-19 status.

Doctor’s orders are not required. People coming for testing are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

For questions about community testing, call 1-844-888-2772 or visit Ochsner.org/Testing.



