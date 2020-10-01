85°
Ochsner finalizes merger with Lafayette General Health system
LAFAYETTE - The Lafayette General Health system has merged with Ochsner, further increasing south Louisiana-based hospital's footprint across the state.
Ochsner announced it completed the process of adding Lafayette General to its health system Thursday, renaming it Ochsner Lafayette General. The merger includes an investment of nearly half a billion dollars from Ochsner over the next 10 years.
Ochsner, now the largest healthcare provider in the Gulf South, says the investment will "infuse vital resources into the community to expand healthcare access, technology and workforce opportunities."
The deal to merge the two systems has reportedly been in the works for over a year.
