Ochsner expanding visitation in 'Phase Two' of Louisiana reopening

BATON ROUGE- Ochsner is expanding visitation at all healthcare facilities as Louisiana moves into Phase Two of reopening on Friday, June 5.

In Phase One, Ochsner eased visitation slightly at the discretion of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, mainly encouraging visiting through video chat.

In Phase Two, patients needing assistance may be accompanied by one support person no matter the time of day in the following areas: Emergency Departments, Outpatient Clinics, Infusion Suites, and Urgent Cares.

Pediatric patients will still be allowed both parents/legal guardians to accompany them to procedural areas, which has not changed from Phase One.

Patients on inpatient units will have visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a limit of one visitor per day with exceptions for minor children, labor and delivery, and an end-of-life situation.

Continuing from Phase One, patients having surgery are allowed one spouse/partner or support person with them prior to surgery. The visitor must then wait in a socially distant manner until a member of the surgery team provides an update at the conclusion of surgery.

Anyone entering an Ochsner Health location will be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms.

In addition, all employees, patients, and visitors will be asked to wear a face mask while inside of the facility, except children under the age of two.

If a visitor exhibits symptoms of respiratory infection including a fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, they will be asked to return home, Ochsner said in a news release Friday.

Patients can complete ePre-Check tasks and pay their copay in advance to skip the registration desk. Mobile Check-In is also available upon arrival to wait in the car rather than the waiting area. Waiting rooms have been reconfigured to follow social distancing guidelines and a constant cleaning schedule has been enhanced. In addition, Ochsner Pharmacies offer curbside pickup.

Ochsner Health says they continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 closely and will adjust visitor restrictions as necessary.