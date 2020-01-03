Ochsner creates an all natural, gluten-free King Cake

BATON ROUGE - As Mardi Gras season approaches, a health and wellness organization wants to make sure that revelers with gluten intolerance and those who simply want to eat a bit healthier can still enjoy the beloved King Cake tradition with family and friends.

Eat Fit King Cake, created by Ochsner of Baton Rouge, is now on sale online and throughout stores in Louisiana and Texas.

The cake is gluten free, grain free, low carb, sugar-free, dairy free, and all natural.

Centered on an all-natural clean ingredient label, the Eat Fit King Cake is made with almond flour and coconut flour. It's sweetened with locally-made Swerve, which is a natural, plant-based sweetener with no artificial sweeteners or colors.

Baton Rouge residents can find the specialty cake in Roberts Fresh Market, Alexander's Market on Highland Road, Whole Foods Market, and Good Eats Kitchen.

Click here for more information on Eat Fit King Cake.