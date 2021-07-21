83°
Ochsner changes visitor policy amid COVID spike, will require masks in hospitals
BATON ROUGE - Ochsner, one of Louisiana's largest health providers, became the latest hospital network to adjust its visitation policy as new coronavirus cases surge.
According to the update guidelines, everyone must wear a mask inside Ochsner Health facilities, with the exception of children under the age of 2. Those who don't comply with the policy or who show signs of a respiratory infection will be asked to leave.
Visitors will also be asked to social distance inside Ochsner facilities.
You can read the full list of updated policies here.
