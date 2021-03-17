Ochsner Baton Rouge to open vaccine clinic Saturday, March 20

BATON ROUGE – One capital area hospital will be offering residents a chance to be vaccinated this weekend, according to a Tuesday (March 16) news release.

Ochsner Baton Rouge is opening its vaccine clinic Saturday, March 20, due to its supply of 1,132 Pfizer vaccine shots that will be available between 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

In addition to making an appointment through MyOchsner, patients can call the main Ochsner call center (844-888-2772) weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to make an appointment for Saturday.

A full list of vaccine criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. COVID vaccinations are open to anyone regardless of their patient status at Ochsner. However, the Ochsner Baton Rouge vaccine clinic is open by appointment only.

When choosing appointments through MyOchsner, patients first select which vaccine they would like to receive before viewing available appointments. To schedule for Saturday, patients using MyOchsner will select “Pfizer” as the vaccine type before selecting the Baton Rouge vaccine clinic location.

Click here for more information or call 844-888-2772.