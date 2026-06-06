Ochsner Baton Rouge hosts event in honor of National Cancer Survivors' Day

BATON ROUGE — Ochsner Baton Rouge invited cancer survivors along with their families to a free community celebration on Saturday at the Ochsner Medical Complex, The Grove.

The event, held in honor of National Cancer Survivors' Day, highlighted resources, support and advancements in cancer care.

Attendees enjoyed food, prizes, music and activities, and also spoke with health experts.