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Ochsner Baton Rouge hosts event in honor of National Cancer Survivors' Day

2 hours 3 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, June 06 2026 Jun 6, 2026 June 06, 2026 5:36 PM June 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Ochsner Baton Rouge invited cancer survivors along with their families to a free community celebration on Saturday at the Ochsner Medical Complex, The Grove.

The event, held in honor of National Cancer Survivors' Day, highlighted resources, support and advancements in cancer care. 

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Attendees enjoyed food, prizes, music and activities, and also spoke with health experts.

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