Ochsner Baton Rouge expects arrival of over 900 doses of vaccine, Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Baton Rouge is expected to receive a shipment of 975 doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine from its New Orleans counterpart, Tuesday (Dec. 15).

As soon as the vaccine arrives, Ochsner personnel will use it to inoculate its physicians and hospital workers.

This will mark the first COVID vaccinations administered in East Baton Rouge Parish.

On Monday, hospital workers in Ochsner New Orleans were the first in the state to be vaccinated.

Their Baton Rouge colleagues are eager to follow in their footsteps.

"I'm excited to get the vaccine... I want to step out and let people know I feel it's safe," Dr. Brandon Weeks of Ochsner Baton Rouge told WBRZ during a recent interview. "Yeah, I'm looking forward to this, want to get back to normal as soon as we can. It's going to be a long process, it's just beginning."

Novel coronavirus has not only upset daily life for thousands of locals, but infected over 260,000 Louisianians and taken the lives of 6,845.

In view of these frightening statistics, many citizens echo Dr. Weeks' sentiments and hope to see a return to normal life as soon as possible.

Now that Pfizer's COVID-fighting vaccine has made its way to Louisiana, it appears that the end of one of the worst public health catastrophes to date may be in sight.