Occupant forced to flee Jefferson Avenue home as early morning fire breaks out

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday (March 2) morning, a fire broke out in a residential area off North Foster Drive.

Representatives of the Baton Rouge Fire Department say first responders rushed to the 4900 block of Jefferson Avenue around 4 a.m. and found a home on fire, with flames coming from the back of the residence.

In their official report, firefighters explain what the home's occupant told them, saying, "There was a storage shed that was attached to the rear of the bedroom that had large appliances that were used to store food. The occupant heard a loud pop and saw a fire in the shed."

Officials confirmed that the occupant who encountered the flames was able to escape safely.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze, extinguishing it in 30 minutes and successfully preventing it from spreading to the neighboring home.

No one was injured during the fire, but the residence sustained $50,000 in damages.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.