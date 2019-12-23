57°
Occupant escapes early morning house fire on Columbus Dunn Drive

Monday, December 23 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An occupant was forced to evacuate when flames erupted in the back of their Columbus Dunn Drive home.

Baton Rouge firefighters arrived on scene to find a blaze in the rear of the house.

After wrestling with the fire for just under thirty minutes, first responders were able to get the flames under control and ascertain that the fire was the result of an electrical problem.

In an odd twist, though the fire was an electrical one, Entergy reports that there has been neither active gas nor electricity at this address for several years.  

The occupant escaped without injury, but flames and smoke left the home with about $8,000 in damages. 

