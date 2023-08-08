Obama wants $4B to help students learn computer science

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama says he'll ask Congress for billions in new spending to help students learn computer science skills.



Obama announced the plan in his weekly radio and Internet address on Saturday. He says developing analytical and coding skills is a must for jobs in the new economy.



Obama says only about one-fourth of K-12 schools offer computer science while most parents want it taught at their children's schools.



Obama's budget proposal for 2017 will seek $4 billion for states and $100 million for school districts over the next three years to teach computer science skills in elementary, middle and high schools.



Separately, the National Science Foundation and the Corporation for National and Community Service will spend $135 million starting this year to train teachers.