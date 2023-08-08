Latest Weather Blog
Obama wants $4B to help students learn computer science
Trending News
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama says he'll ask Congress for billions in new spending to help students learn computer science skills.
Obama announced the plan in his weekly radio and Internet address on Saturday. He says developing analytical and coding skills is a must for jobs in the new economy.
Obama says only about one-fourth of K-12 schools offer computer science while most parents want it taught at their children's schools.
Obama's budget proposal for 2017 will seek $4 billion for states and $100 million for school districts over the next three years to teach computer science skills in elementary, middle and high schools.
Separately, the National Science Foundation and the Corporation for National and Community Service will spend $135 million starting this year to train teachers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish president vetoes year-long development moratorium
-
Seeing weird lights in the sky? Starlink visible in southeast Louisiana on...
-
City-parish collecting debris in BR neighborhoods after recent storms
-
Jury selection starts Monday for man accused of gruesome murder-for-hire plot
-
Sheriff: High schooler shot to death by jealous boyfriend; suspect still at...