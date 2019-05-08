Latest Weather Blog
Obama to visit VA hospital, check progress on veterans care
PHOENIX, AZ - President Barack Obama is making a first-time visit to the Arizona veterans' hospital that triggered a national examination into how the government cares for its former service members. The president will get an appraisal on the health system's progress and its lingering needs.
Obama is traveling to Phoenix on Friday to draw attention to the Veterans Affairs Department response to widespread mismanagement where VA workers falsified waiting lists to conceal chronic delays in care.
The visit comes amid questions from lawmakers who say veterans are still not benefiting from changes in the law that were meant to improve their access to care. A month ago, Obama drew criticism for traveling to Phoenix without stopping at the VA hospital.
