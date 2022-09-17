Obama to visit Baton Rouge on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit Baton Rouge this week after federal disaster declarations have been made in several South Louisiana parishes.

The President's visit will be on Tuesday with Obama expected to meet some thousands of people involved in the federal aid request.

Obama's first and only visit to the Capital City came seven months when he visited to engage in a Q&A session with students at McKinley High School.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has made it clear he wants the President to delay the trip until after the initial disaster response has ended so that early recovery efforts can go unimpeded.

Many have voiced concerns over the impact that will likely result from the security detail required during a presidential visit on already strained roads. Vice President Joe Biden's recent visit to attend a memorial service for three fallen law enforcement officers saw hours of interstate delays even after the memorial procession had concluded.