Obama to talk sports, race, achievement and Clinton in NC

WASHINGTON - Sports, race, achievement and Hillary Clinton are among the topics President Barack Obama will be discussing in North Carolina, one of the most competitive states in the White House race.



Obama is visiting Greensboro on Tuesday to participate in a forum hosted by The Undefeated. The ESPN website explores the intersection of race, sports and culture.



The president is expected to talk about leadership, his "My Brother's Keeper" initiative for minority males, the role of historically black colleges and universities, and athletes and social activism, among other topics. ESPN is airing the one-hour program Tuesday night.



Obama also plans to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Clinton and state Democrats at a rally in Greensboro.



Polls show Clinton and Republican Donald Trump in a close race in North Carolina.