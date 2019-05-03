80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Obama to talk economy amid fundraising spree

4 years 9 months 1 week ago Thursday, July 24 2014 Jul 24, 2014 July 24, 2014 1:06 AM July 24, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Hunter Robinson

LOS ANGELES, CA - President Barack Obama wraps up a three-day fundraising trip on the West Coast on Thursday, devoting part of his day to promoting his economic agenda at a technical college.

Obama is also attending a Democratic National Committee event Thursday before returning to Washington.

Obama attended six Democratic Party events this week in Washington state and California, meeting with donors and trying to drum up support for Democrats in the midterm elections.

The president returns to Washington as Congress attempts to break a logjam over how to deal with an influx of unaccompanied minors from Central America at the southwest border. He also is facing crises in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days