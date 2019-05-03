Obama to talk economy amid fundraising spree

LOS ANGELES, CA - President Barack Obama wraps up a three-day fundraising trip on the West Coast on Thursday, devoting part of his day to promoting his economic agenda at a technical college.



Obama is also attending a Democratic National Committee event Thursday before returning to Washington.



Obama attended six Democratic Party events this week in Washington state and California, meeting with donors and trying to drum up support for Democrats in the midterm elections.



The president returns to Washington as Congress attempts to break a logjam over how to deal with an influx of unaccompanied minors from Central America at the southwest border. He also is facing crises in Ukraine and the Middle East.