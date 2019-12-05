Obama to sign Russia sanctions legislation

WASHINGTON - The White House says President Barack Obama will sign congressional legislation slapping new sanctions on Russia and providing aid to Ukraine.



Spokesman Josh Earnest says Obama continues to have concerns about the bill but believes the legislation still gives him the flexibility he needs. The president is expected to sign the bill this week.



The White House had previously been noncommittal about the widely popular legislation.



Word that Obama would sign the measure comes as Russia grapples with a currency crisis driven both by the impact of previous sanctions and a drop in the price of oil.