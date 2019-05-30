Obama sits down with leaders of new GOP-run Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The guest list hasn't changed, but President Barack Obama faces a different type of crowd when he meets with congressional leaders on Tuesday.



Obama's sit-down with House and Senate leaders is his first since the new, fully Republican-run Congress was seated last week.



Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid has been demoted by the November midterm elections to minority leader. GOP leader Mitch McConnell, a persistent thorn in Obama's side, now has control of the upper chamber.



The three leaders were to join House Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office to discuss opportunities for potential cooperation between Democrats and Republicans this year. Yet it wasn't clear that the two parties would be able to overlook their open disagreements to focus on their common ground.