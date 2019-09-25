78°
Obama set to pardon "Honest" and "Abe" before Thanksgiving

3 years 10 months 6 hours ago Wednesday, November 25 2015 Nov 25, 2015 November 25, 2015 12:53 PM November 25, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Kevin Freking
Image: Whitehouse.gov Thanksgiving 2014

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama will soon spare two turkeys named for one of the nation's most admired presidents, continuing a White House tradition that provides a refreshing sense of amusement and bipartisan cheer no matter how troubled the times.

The White House says Obama will pardon "Honest" and his alternate "Abe." The two turkeys will get a reprieve from the oven and will spend their remaining days living on a nearby Virginia farm.

Both birds hail from California, are 18 weeks old and weigh in at about 42 pounds each. Honest has a red face and neck, while Abe's crown features more extensive blue splotches.

George H.W. Bush was the first president to formally pardon a Thanksgiving turkey, though stories of spared turkeys date back to Abraham Lincoln's presidency.

