Obama orders review of election hacking

WASHINGTON - A White House official says the president has ordered a review of the email hacking that rattled the presidential campaign.



Obama's counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco says intelligence and national security officials were told to report their findings to the president before he leaves office on Jan. 20.



U.S. intelligence officials have accused Russia of trying to interfere in last month's election by hacking into Democratic officials' email accounts. President Barack Obama has raised his concerns about Russia's involvement directly with President Vladimir Putin.



Many Democrats believe the embarrassing disclosures in emails stolen from Democratic Party officials and a Hillary Clinton campaign aide's account benefited Republican Donald Trump.



Democratic senators on the Senate Intelligence Committee have asked Obama to declassify more information about Russia's role in the hacks.