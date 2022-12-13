71°
Obama immigration plan blocked by 4-4 tie at Supreme Court

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, June 23 2016 Jun 23, 2016 June 23, 2016 9:40 AM June 23, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Mark Sherman

WASHINGTON - A tie vote by the Supreme Court is blocking President Barack Obama's immigration plan that sought to shield millions living in the U.S. illegally from deportation.

The justices' one-sentence opinion on Thursday effectively kills the plan for the duration of Obama's presidency.

A tie vote sets no national precedent but leaves in place the ruling by the lower court. In this case, the federal appeals court in New Orleans said the Obama administration lacked the authority to shield up to 4 million immigrants from deportation and make them eligible for work permits without approval from Congress.

Texas led 26 Republican-dominated states in challenging the program Obama announced in November 2014. Congressional Republicans also backed the states' lawsuit.

