Obama: Holiday means food, football, and not-too-dry turkey?

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama says Thanksgiving is a day for food, football and hoping "the turkey didn't turn out too dry."

Even if the White House's thyme-roasted bird isn't the moistest, the first family's menu boasts more than enough other choices to fill the stomach.

There's honey-baked ham with apricot-mustard glaze, and prime rib and creamed horseradish.

Two kinds of stuffing: cornbread with chorizo and roasted peppers oyster.

As for the veggies, the Obamas can scoop up some braised winter greens - collards, kale, and turnip greens - in addition to kale Caesar salad. Green bean casserole, too.

Don't forget the macaroni and cheese, sweet potato gratin and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

As for dessert, it seems Pie Day has come early: banana cream, coconut cream, pumpkin, apple, pecan, cherry.