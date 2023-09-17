Latest Weather Blog
Obama: Holiday means food, football, and not-too-dry turkey?
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama says Thanksgiving is a day for food, football and hoping "the turkey didn't turn out too dry."
Even if the White House's thyme-roasted bird isn't the moistest, the first family's menu boasts more than enough other choices to fill the stomach.
There's honey-baked ham with apricot-mustard glaze, and prime rib and creamed horseradish.
Two kinds of stuffing: cornbread with chorizo and roasted peppers oyster.
As for the veggies, the Obamas can scoop up some braised winter greens - collards, kale, and turnip greens - in addition to kale Caesar salad. Green bean casserole, too.
Don't forget the macaroni and cheese, sweet potato gratin and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes
Trending News
As for dessert, it seems Pie Day has come early: banana cream, coconut cream, pumpkin, apple, pecan, cherry.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family, friends honor memory of Allie Rice one year after murder that...
-
Dogs swim before BREC pool closes for the season
-
As Livingston sheriff seeks another term, challenger says it's time for change...
-
OJJ removes all teenagers from Angola facility despite hold on mandatory removal
-
Two found dead in Airline Highway motel room, cause of death unknown