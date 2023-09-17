Obama: Holiday means food, football, and not-too-dry turkey?

7 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, November 26 2015 Nov 26, 2015 November 26, 2015 11:50 AM November 26, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama says Thanksgiving is a day for food, football and hoping "the turkey didn't turn out too dry."

Even if the White House's thyme-roasted bird isn't the moistest, the first family's menu boasts more than enough other choices to fill the stomach.

There's honey-baked ham with apricot-mustard glaze, and prime rib and creamed horseradish.

Two kinds of stuffing: cornbread with chorizo and roasted peppers oyster. 

As for the veggies, the Obamas can scoop up some braised winter greens - collards, kale, and turnip greens - in addition to kale Caesar salad. Green bean casserole, too. 

Don't forget the macaroni and cheese, sweet potato gratin and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes 

Trending News

As for dessert, it seems Pie Day has come early: banana cream, coconut cream, pumpkin, apple, pecan, cherry.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days