Oakley arrested for confrontation with Knicks owner

Image via ABC News

NEW YORK - The New York Knicks have added yet another wrinkle to their dysfunction.

Former Knicks forward Charles Oakley was arrested during Wednesday's game against the Clippers following an altercation with team owner James Dolan. Oakley shouted at Dolan and shoved security guards before he was pulled away from his seat behind the baseline.



The Knicks issued a statement on Twitter saying Oakley behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner. The altercation took place just a few rows behind the court during a stoppage in play.



Oakley was one of the Knicks' top players during their run to the 1994 NBA Finals, but he has a poor relationship with the team because of his criticisms of Dolan.



The altercation occurred hours after president of basketball operations Phil Jackson again questioned forward Carmelo Anthony's will to win.



The Knickerbockers have dropped 19 of 25 games since opening the season 16-13, with eight of those losses by four points or fewer.