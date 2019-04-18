72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NYPD: Man with gas cans arrested at St. Patrick's church

3 hours 56 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 5:30 AM April 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey man has been arrested after entering St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City with two cans of gasoline.

Police say the 37-year-old man was stopped by security after he entered the landmark cathedral in Manhattan just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. As the man was turned, police say gasoline spilled out onto the floor.

Security then notified nearby police who questioned the man outside the church and took him into custody. Police say the man was carrying over four gallons of gas, two bottles of lighter fluid and two butane lighters.

Police are still talking to the man, who claimed his minivan had run out of gas. The incident comes just days after flames ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days