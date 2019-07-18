NYPD Commissioner: Don't turn back on mayor

NEW YORK - New York City's police commissioner says it was "very inappropriate" for officers to turn their backs on the mayor in a sign of disrespect as he spoke at an officer's funeral.



Commissioner William Bratton defended Mayor Bill de Blasio Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation." He says de Blasio is "totally supportive" of officers.



On Saturday, hundreds of police officers standing outside the church where Officer Rafael Ramos' funeral was held turned their backs as de Blasio eulogized him.



Ramos and his partner were shot and killed a week ago in a brazen daylight attack on their patrol car. The mayor has been portrayed by some critics as too supportive of protesters who've been criticizing police.