NYC terror suspect entered US via diversity visa program

2 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, November 01 2017 Nov 1, 2017 November 01, 2017 12:23 PM November 01, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - The Department of Homeland Security says the suspect in the New York City truck attack entered the United States in 2010 under the diversity visa program.
  
Homeland Security officials are confirming that the immigrant from Uzbekistan arrived in the U.S. that way.
  
That's the immigration program that President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to eliminate "as soon as possible." The president says the program is "not good," and says the U.S. needs to "get much tougher."
  
The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program covers immigrants from countries with low rates of immigration to the U.S.

