NYC terror suspect entered US via diversity visa program

WASHINGTON - The Department of Homeland Security says the suspect in the New York City truck attack entered the United States in 2010 under the diversity visa program.

Homeland Security officials are confirming that the immigrant from Uzbekistan arrived in the U.S. that way.

That's the immigration program that President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to eliminate "as soon as possible." The president says the program is "not good," and says the U.S. needs to "get much tougher."

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program covers immigrants from countries with low rates of immigration to the U.S.