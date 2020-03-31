NYC reports 1st coronavirus death of a person under 18

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City reported its first coronavirus death of a person under 18 years old as the number of fatalities in the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak continued to rise rapidly.

New York City’s Health Department recorded the city’s first death of a person under 18 years old, though details about the person’s exact age were not disclosed. There have been 914 coronavirus deaths in New York City, the department reported Monday.

More than 1,200 have died of COVID-19 across New York state, and 9,500 people are hospitalized with the disease statewide. More than 66,000 people statewide have tested positive for the virus, including more than 38,000 in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he expects the crisis to stretch through May. “For the weeks ahead, let’s not kid ourselves, it gets a lot worse before it gets better,” de Blasio said on NBC’s “Today.”

The virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has spread rapidly across the globe. It causes mild symptoms in many of those infected, but it can cause severe symptoms or death for some, including older adults and those with underlying medical conditions such as respiratory ailments. Relatively few deaths among children have been reported.