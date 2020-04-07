Latest Weather Blog
NYC primary voter complaints draw investigations, suspension
NEW YORK - Even before the polls closed in New York's primary, the city's election board dismissed hundreds of complaints as groundless, with many from people in Bernie Sanders' hometown borough of Brooklyn who said they were unable to vote.
It wasn't until days later, after both the state and city launched separate investigations, that New York City's Board of Elections began to appear to take the accusations seriously.
It suspended its chief clerk in Brooklyn without pay amid questions into whether she followed proper procedures in what was supposed to be a routine housecleaning of voter lists.
Between November and April, about 126,000 Brooklyn voters either were removed from voting lists or had statuses changed to "inactive."
So far, the board has yet to fully explain what might have gone wrong with that process.
