NYC doctor has Ebola

4 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 24 2014 Oct 24, 2014 October 24, 2014 8:14 AM October 24, 2014 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW YORK- A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in a patient who recently returned to the city following a stint with Doctors Without Borders.

The tests confirmed the doctor was sick with the illness Thursday. He had recently returned from work in West Africa.

The man went to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital with 103-degree fever and diarrhea. Bellevue is a designated Ebola center.

Thursday night, health officials cordoned off the doctor's apartment in Harlem. The city's disease detectives have been tracing his contacts to identify anyone who may be at risk.

The 33-year-old doctor is one of three people who are now being treated for Ebola in the United States.  Five people have recovered and one person has died.

Two healthy people in Louisiana are being monitored for any symptoms of Ebola after they returned from Africa.  Health leaders in Louisiana said it is unlikely they are infected with the virus.  There have been no cases of Ebola in Louisiana.
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

 

