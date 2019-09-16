Latest Weather Blog
NY troopers arrest man for trying to eat DWI test
PORT CHESTER, NY - A 40-year-old man is facing multiple charges after New York state police say he tried to eat his DWI test results.
Troopers say Kenneth Desormes, of Greenwich, Connecticut, was stopped for speeding on Interstate 95 at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. After speaking with him, the troopers determined he was intoxicated and arrested him.
Desormes was transported to the state police barracks in Tarrytown to be processed. Troopers say when his breathalyzer tests results were printing, Desormes grabbed the paperwork and tried to eat it.
Desormes is charged with driving while intoxicated, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal tampering.
Troopers have not released information as to whether he was remanded to jail, released with an appearance ticket, or released on bail or bond.
