NY Passenger bus left hanging from overpass

1 hour 54 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, January 15 2021 Jan 15, 2021 January 15, 2021 4:34 AM January 15, 2021 in News
Source: Rosa Sanchez/WABC
By: WBRZ
NEW YORK - Several people sustained varying injuries when a passenger bus veered off the road and left dangling from an overpass in New York's Bronx neighborhood, Thursday night. 
According to WABC, most of the injuries were minor, however, the driver suffered the most severe injuries and is listed in serious condition at a New York hospital. 
Officials say the bus plunged nearly 50 feet onto an access road after the bus possibly experience brake failure.

