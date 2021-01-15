NY Passenger bus left hanging from overpass

NEW YORK - Several people sustained varying injuries when a passenger bus veered off the road and left dangling from an overpass in New York's Bronx neighborhood, Thursday night.

According to WABC, most of the injuries were minor, however, the driver suffered the most severe injuries and is listed in serious condition at a New York hospital.

Officials say the bus plunged nearly 50 feet onto an access road after the bus possibly experience brake failure.

FDNY Acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore and Deputy Chief Paul Hopper discusses operations on scene of a tandem bus accident this morning in the Bronx. Read more: https://t.co/sCfNYIOtrs pic.twitter.com/8eMb4dKAZO — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021