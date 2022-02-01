NY, Massachusetts sue Volkswagen over emissions cheating

ALBANY, N.Y. - New York state and Massachusetts are suing Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche over diesel emissions cheating.

The lawsuits, announced Tuesday, allege that Volkswagen and its affiliates defrauded buyers by selling more than 40,000 vehicles that were equipped with software that concealed the true level of emissions in order to pass government tests.

Further, the suit says the German automaker submitted false documents to the two states as part of an effort to conceal the cheating.

The legal action comes after the German automaker agreed to spend up to $15.3 billion to other settle consumer and government lawsuits

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says the lawsuits expose "a culture of deeply rooted arrogance" and should serve as a warning to other companies that illegality will not be tolerated.

A message left with Volkswagen was not immediately returned.