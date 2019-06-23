86°
NY man arrested in slayings of woman, 2 young boys

1 hour 51 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 June 23, 2019 7:50 PM June 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Police have arrested a Staten Island man in the slayings of a woman and her two young sons.
 
Police say Shane Walker was arrested Sunday on murder, manslaughter, arson and criminal possession of a weapon charges. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.
 
Police say 37-year-old Alla Ausheva and her two boys, 2-year-old Ivan Walker and 3-year-old Elia Walker, were found dead in the smoke-filled house in the South Beach neighborhood Saturday morning. The medical examiner's office is to determine their causes of death.
 
Police say the suspect is believed to be the children's father and lived with them in the home. He was taken into custody after he was found walking along the Brooklyn Queens Expressway earlier Saturday.
 
Police say the man and woman were both in the military.

