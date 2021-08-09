NY Governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns as governor faces potential impeachment

Melissa DeRosa

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A top aide to New York's embattled governor announced her resignation Sunday.

In recent weeks, criticism against Governor Andrew Cuomo reached new heights with Attorney General Letitia James' investigative report concluding that Cuomo has sexually harassed at least 11 women while in office.

The accusations against Cuomo resulted in multiple officials calling for his resignation and the state legislature's decision to form a committee tasked with leading an impeachment examination against him.

Amid this firestorm, the governor's secretary, Melissa DeRosa, announced that she is stepping down from her role. She said that working for the state in this capacity had been, "the greatest honor" of her life, according to BBC News.

DeRosa was mentioned in the Attorney General's report a total of 187 times and accused of covering up the governor's actions. The report also alleges that she played a part in retaliating against a woman who said she'd been harassed.

DeRosa's statement on Sunday did not address the claims made against her in the report.

She went on to say, "Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state."

Cuomo continues to deny the harassment accusations and says he is determined to remain in office, though he may soon face impeachment.

The New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet and address potential impeachment proceedings Monday.