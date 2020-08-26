Latest Weather Blog
NWS warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge along Louisiana coast
The National Weather Service is warning residents along parts of the gulf coast to evacuate, citing storm surge forecasts predicting peaks up to 20 feet.
The areas most at risk are coastal parts of Louisiana and Texas near the state line. The NWS said the deepest water is expected along the immediate coast where landfall will take place and the surge will be accompanied by "large and destructive" waves.
Unsurvivable storm surge with large, destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, TX, to Intracoastal City, LA. Surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland.— National Weather Service (@NWS) August 26, 2020
If you need to evacuate, do so NOW. Surge will begin today, well ahead of the strongest winds pic.twitter.com/H6ZgRAiJ14
Click here to get the latest on Laura and how it might impact the capital area Wednesday and Thursday.
