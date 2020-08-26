87°
NWS warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge along Louisiana coast

The National Weather Service is warning residents along parts of the gulf coast to evacuate, citing storm surge forecasts predicting peaks up to 20 feet.

The areas most at risk are coastal parts of Louisiana and Texas near the state line. The NWS said the deepest water is expected along the immediate coast where landfall will take place and the surge will be accompanied by "large and destructive" waves.

Click here to get the latest on Laura and how it might impact the capital area Wednesday and Thursday. 

