Nursing home employees films dementia patients fighting

Photo: CNN

According to CNN, three North Carolina women are accused of encouraging elderly residents at an assisted living facility to fight one another and posting it on social media.

Authorities say in June, a resident of the facility filed a report with Winston-Salem Police, accusing three employees of shoving residents and encouraging them to engage in physical altercations while being videotaped.

The accused include, 32-year-old Marilyn Mckey, 20-year-old Tonicia Tyson, and 26-year-old Taneshia Jordan. Each of the women face two counts of assault on an individual with a disability.

No injuries were reported during the investigation.

All three women are scheduled to appear in court on Nov 14.