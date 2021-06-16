Latest Weather Blog
Nursing home employees allegedly swindled up to $30K out of veteran
PLAQUEMINE - Three people are facing charges after a military veteran living at a nursing home was defrauded out of as much as $30,000.
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to an unrelated incident at the Legacy Nursing Home when they found the victim’s debit card in another resident’s possession. The victim, who is also a resident at the nursing home, said his debit card had been missing since March.
Detectives learned two employees, Heather Sylvia and Shedrick Bosley, were using the card without the victim's consent. Deputies said their spending, most of which was made in cash withdrawals, could total as much as $20,000-30,000.
A third person, Ashley Martin, was charged in the fraud investigation and issued a misdemeanor summons as a principal to access device fraud.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive inferno at Hola Nola Foods facility likely sparked by electrical issue
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Employees fear 19 reports filed about broken prison cells fell...
-
Amazon investing $200M into new facility at former Cortana Mall site
-
It's back! WBRZ's annual July 4th fireworks show returns this year
-
Suspended LSU athletics officials used university emails to conduct business while on...