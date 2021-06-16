83°
Nursing home employees allegedly swindled up to $30K out of veteran

Wednesday, June 16 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Heather Sylvia

PLAQUEMINE - Three people are facing charges after a military veteran living at a nursing home was defrauded out of as much as $30,000.

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to an unrelated incident at the Legacy Nursing Home when they found the victim’s debit card in another resident’s possession. The victim, who is also a resident at the nursing home, said his debit card had been missing since March.

Detectives learned two employees, Heather Sylvia and Shedrick Bosley, were using the card without the victim's consent. Deputies said their spending, most of which was made in cash withdrawals, could total as much as $20,000-30,000.

A third person, Ashley Martin, was charged in the fraud investigation and issued a misdemeanor summons as a principal to access device fraud. 

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

